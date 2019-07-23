Pop-Up Thunderstorms Sweep San Diego County

Pop-up thunderstorms were saturating roadways around San Diego County Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms were developing quickly bringing heavy rain to a stretch of Interstate 5 in Oceanside, in Jamul and near the U.S.-Mexico border, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"Whenever you have tropical moisture over the area, which we do, thunderstorms can form in about 5 to 10 minutes, so very quickly," Parveen said.

While showers will move quickly, commuters should expect drenched roadways, especially in Oceanside and near the South Bay.

Summer Rain Showers Julian, East County

NBC 7's Danny Freeman reports from Julian where people out and about had to find cover from summer rain. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

Thunderstorms were caused by a high-pressure system over the southwest that was pushing tropical moisture to the San Diego region, creating hot and muggy conditions.

More severe thunderstorms were expected to develop in the afternoon over the mountains and deserts, Parveen said. There was a chance for thunderstorms in the inland valleys as well.

No watches and warnings were in effect Tuesday morning, though on Monday a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of North County as a strong thunderstorm was moving northwest across that section of the county.

Free sandbags are available for pickup at the following locations:

Sand and Bags

Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)

Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

Julian: 1587 State Route 78, Julian CA 92036 (760) 765-0511

Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)

Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only