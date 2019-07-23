Pop-Up Thunderstorms Sweep San Diego County

Pop-up thunderstorms were saturating roadways around San Diego County Thursday morning.
Thunderstorms were developing quickly bringing heavy rain to a stretch of Interstate 5 in Oceanside, in Jamul and near the U.S.-Mexico border, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.
"Whenever you have tropical moisture over the area, which we do, thunderstorms can form in about 5 to 10 minutes, so very quickly," Parveen said.
While showers will move quickly, commuters should expect drenched roadways, especially in Oceanside and near the South Bay.
Thunderstorms were caused by a high-pressure system over the southwest that was pushing tropical moisture to the San Diego region, creating hot and muggy conditions.
More severe thunderstorms were expected to develop in the afternoon over the mountains and deserts, Parveen said. There was a chance for thunderstorms in the inland valleys as well.
No watches and warnings were in effect Tuesday morning, though on Monday a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of North County as a strong thunderstorm was moving northwest across that section of the county.
Free sandbags are available for pickup at the following locations:
Sand and Bags
- Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024
- Julian: 1587 State Route 78, Julian CA 92036 (760) 765-0511
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)
- Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107
- Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465
- Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- P: 760-782-9113
Bags Only
- Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
- Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA. 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Descanso: 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508 (currently out of bags)
- Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391
- El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
- Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
- Jamul: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580
- Julian: (Shelter Valley) 72160 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 760-765-0155
- Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701
- Pine Valley: 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621
- Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710
- Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322