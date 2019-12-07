DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 07: Andy Ruiz Jr reacts with a cut to his left eye during the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Matchroom Boxing 'Clash on the Dunes' show at the Diriyah Season on December 07, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

There was surprise that someone of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s physique could take down Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ.

There were questions about how much weight he would cut for the rematch. And then there was criticism when he tipped the scales 15 pounds heavier than he did for the first fight.

When he got back in the ring with Anthony Joshua there was a clear difference between the fighters. And after his loss, Ruiz admitted there were mistakes in his preparation.

"I think I didn't prepare the way I should have," Ruiz said on the DAZN broadcast after the fight. "I gained too much weight."

Joshua regained his heavyweight title bouts with a unanimous victory over the Imperial Valley native. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist was in control for nearly the entire fight, with the exception of an eighth round flurry from Ruiz.

While Ruiz caught some attention for weighing in over 283 pounds, up from 268 for their first fight, Joshua shed around ten pounds for their second bout. He looked lean and focused, and it showed throughout the evening in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz gave credit to Joshua for the lopsided performance, but knows he wasn't at his best with the extra weight.

"You know what it kind of affected me a lot," Ruiz said. "I thought that I was going to feel stronger, I thought that I was going to be better, but I think next fight I'm going to get more prepared. I'm going to work with my team a little bit more."

Both fighters said in the ring that they are interested in a rubber match.

"If we do the third fight best believe I'm going to get in [expletive] best shape and I'm going to be in the best shape of my life."

Despite the loss, Ruiz leaves Saudi Arabia considerably wealthier. He made around $9 million, while Joshua collected upwards of $70 million.