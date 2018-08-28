Police Visited Home of McLaren Driver on Morning of Deadly Crash: Neighbor

NBC 7's Rory Devine reports from Carmel Valley on the crash that killed the driver and two others.

The neighbor of the teen behind the wheel of a McLaren involved in a deadly wrong-way crash last week told NBC 7 the teen’s family called police to their home the morning of the crash and tried to get their son help.

The neighbor, who wished not to be identified, said Trevor Heitmann’s father told her that his son had “snapped” a few days before the crash that took his life and the lives of two others. Heitmann’s father came to San Diego from Colorado a few days prior to try and help, according to the neighbor.

The neighbor said she saw police at Heitmann’s house at around 8:30 a.m. the morning of the crash. She said she also saw an SUV parked across the driveway and thought it might have been there to block the McLaren inside the garage.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed to NBC 7 that on the day of the crash, August 23, starting at 8:14 a.m., there were three calls to the department regarding Heitmann.

“At the time, their relation to each other was not known,” SDPD Lt. Brent Williams said. Williams added that the department is currently investigating the relationship of the calls to the deadly collision.

The neighbor told NBC 7 Heitmann’s father told her they had called police to the house that morning. His father told her that Heitmann had “snapped” five days before the crash. She says he got to San Diego that Monday, two days later.

According to the neighbor, the father said Heitmann had been saying over the last several days that he was driving at fast speeds through red lights and on the wrong side of the road.

The neighbor said the father told her that police said they couldn’t do anything about it.

Hours later, at 4:26 p.m. just minutes before the deadly crash, the neighbor said she received a text from her husband who heard a crash and saw the McLaren zoom away from the home.

The neighbor’s husband said Heitmann slammed into the SUV blocking the driveway nearly ran over his father who had been waiting to take him to an appointment to see a psychiatrist.

“He came outside and he didn't make eye contact,” the neighbor said. “It seemed like he didn’t even recognize him. [His father]said ‘come on, need to go,’ and Trevor said ‘no, I have to go do something and he got in the car.”

Heitmann’s father told the neighbor’s husband that he was going to call 911 immediately because now there was something his son could hopefully be arrested for.

CHP investigators believe Heitmann drove southbound onto the northbound I-805 HOV lane at the Carrol Canyon Road direct access ramp.

They estimate he reached speeds over 100 mph before colliding with a Hyundai SUV near Governor Drive, killing a 42-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter, and himself.

The neighbor said she believes Heitmann’s family tried to get him help. And while she doesn’t blame anyone for what happened, she said there needs to be a bigger conversation about what sometimes needs to be done to stop people from hurting themselves and others.

“My hope is by sharing this story it will heighten the awareness of what all needs to happen around the follow up of the statement that has become so common, “If you see something, say something. “What happens after you say something?”

Heitmann operated a Youtube channel where he discussed virtual gun models, or "skins," for the popular online game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Over the past four and a half years his videos racked up more than 200 million views.