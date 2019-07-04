Police Seek Help Finding Missing Woman With Alzheimer's

Police are asking for help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer's Disease who is considered at risk.

Julieta Amaral, 88, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday. Amaral was last seen wearing a black floral long sleeve sweater and turquoise pants. She has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police said Amaral frequently visits Chicano Park and the surrounding area of Logan Heights.

She doesn't know how to use public transportation and was only carrying about $25 at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts were asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.

No other information was available.

