Police Searching for Suspect Who Injured 2 With Knife in East Village

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who cut a woman in the face and injured another man in East Village on Friday night.

A 32-year-old woman was sitting down by the Jack in the Box at 1110 C Street when a man approached her and, without saying anything, cut the left side of her face with a knife at around 10:38 p.m., SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect then ran away northbound on Park Boulevard and about a block away approached a 62-year-old man and pressed the knife against the left side of his neck, Heims said.

The woman was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the man only had minor marks on his face.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s, around 5’4, last seen wearing a black hat, brown jacket and jeans.

SDPD Central Division Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information can call SDPD at 619-744-9500.

No other information was available.

