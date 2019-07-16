Police Search for Woman Who Struck Pedestrian in Escondido - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Search for Woman Who Struck Pedestrian in Escondido

By Christina Bravo

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Police Search for Woman Who Struck Pedestrian in Escondido

    Police are searching for a woman who is suspected of striking a pedestrian on a dark Escondido road and taking off without stopping late Monday. 

    Witnesses told police they saw a woman driving a dark gray compact car that struck a pedestrian in the roadway on Ash Street near Pennsylvania Avenue at about 10 p.m., the Escondido Police Department said. 

    The driver did not stop, leaving the injured 28-year-old in the street with serious injuries. 

    Medics arrived and transported the man to Palomar Medical Center. His current condition was not known. 

    No further suspect description was available. EPD asked anyone with information about the investigation to call (760) 839-4482. Anonymous tips can be made at (760) 743-TIPS.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

