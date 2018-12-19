Police Search for Victims After 2 Flashing Incidents in Oceanside

Police are looking for more victims who may have been flashed by a man in Oceanside just days before Halloween.

The man exposed himself on at least two occasions on Oct. 29, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

In the first, the man exposed himself to a passerby on a street near Oceanside Pier. The second happened inside Discount Dance Supply on El Camino Real, north of state Route 78, OPD said.

The two incidents happened within 5 miles of each other and about 5 hours apart.

Police released images of the man on Wednesday in order to identify more witnesses who may have been flashed.

At the time, the man was wearing athletic pants, a blue vest and had his head wrapped in a white towel, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call OPD at (760)435-4690.

No other information was available.