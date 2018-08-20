San Diego police are searching for a suspect after a 45-year-old man was shot in the arm in the in a parking lot 2900 block of Euclid Avenue Monday morning, police said.

After shooting the victim, the suspect passed the shotgun to two women waiting in the parking lot.

They were last seen walking through the complex toward the street. The suspect then left southbound through a runoff basin east of the complex.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.



