Police Search for Boy, 11, Missing From City Heights

The San Diego Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Sebastian Montecinos, 11, never returned to his City Heights home from the nearby Henwood Park, located at 4400 Wightman Street Tuesday. SDPD said he was last seen at about 4:30 p.m.

The boy does not have a history of running away. Because of his age, SDPD considers Montecinos "at risk."

Montecinos is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Champion-brand t-shirt and black shoes; he was carrying a burgundy backpack with a leather bottom.

Anyone who has spotted Montecinos, or may know of his whereabouts, was asked to contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000.