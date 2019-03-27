NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to daytime shoppers who were shocked y the brazen crime. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

San Diego police released a sketch Wednesday of a man suspected of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in the parking lot of a department store at Fashion Valley Mall.

The crime happened Monday in broad daylight, at around 2 p.m.

According to police, the man came up to the victim -- a 57-year-old woman -- from behind, in the parking lot of JcPenney in the 7000-block of Friars Road. He was wielding a knife and allegedly threatened her.

Photo credit: Crime Stoppers

The suspect demanded the victim's wallet and her car keys. When the victim turned to face the man, he held a knife to her throat, police said.

The victim gave the suspect her belongings.

He fled in her car, a white 2017 Nissan Sentra, which police have since recovered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the carjacking suspect remained at large. Police described him as a man between 30 and 35 years old, around 6 feet tall with brown hair. They released a sketch of him in hopes of identifying him.

The brazen incident left some shoppers feeling on edge, especially since many locals tend to walk alone in and around malls.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts can contact the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in rewards for information leading to an arrest in this case.