Suspect Carjacks CHP Car, Second Car While Leading Police Chase

You're watching a live stream from SkyRanger 7.

A suspect wanted for speeding led a police pursuit from Riverside County south into San Diego County and is accused of carjacking a California Highway Patrol vehicle and another car, a CHP spokesperson told NBC 7.

The pursuit began as a high speed stop near Temecula just after 10 a.m. Monday.

At some point, there was a foot pursuit and the suspect took control of a CHP vehicle, the spokespersons said.

The suspect traveled southbound on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook and then moved west to southbound Interstate 5 near Carlsbad before changing direction and heading north along I-5 once again.

In the Carlsbad area, it's believed the suspect carjacked another vehicle.

As of 11 a.m., the suspect was in the San Clemente area.

The California Highway Patrol is working with San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

NBC 7 has reached out to sheriff's department and CHP public information officers for confirmed information.

We are monitoring radio traffic and following the pursuit which crossed through Fallbrook onto westbound State Route 78 and onto Interstate 5.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.