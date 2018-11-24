Police Pursue Driver Through Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Pursue Driver Through Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Police pursued a driver through Chula Vista Saturday morning from H Street to the highway, officials confirmed.

    The pursuit began at Olympic Parkway before the suspect drove the wrong way on East H Street, a Chula Vista Police Department lieutenant told NBC 7. The driver continued onto northbound State Route 125 where police planned to deploy spike strips to stop the car.

    The suspect was arrested just before 11 a.m., authorities said.

    No other information was available.

