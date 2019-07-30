Police Officers Association Working Towards Low-Cost Day Care for Officers

The San Diego Police Union is working on an ambitious goal to gain and retain low-cost day care for its officers' kids.

“We've been studying for about a year to see if this is something we could do," said San Diego Police Association President, Detective Jack Schaeffer

After 30 years and counting with the San Diego Police Department, Detective Schaeffer knows the demands of the job on families all too well.

“I couldn't even tell you how many times I've had to leave dinner with family because I had to go out to work," Schaeffer said.

Armed with that experience, the SDPAO is working on a program that would offer low cost, late-night day care for officers' children.

The average annual cost of infant care in California, according to the Economic Policy Institute, is more than $16,900. That’s a little more than $1,400 per month.

Schaeffer says their goal is to day care cost half as much for officers and make it available 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

All in hopes of giving some peace and serenity to officers like detectives, S.W.A.T. and others who may be working second watch or overtime to help keep San Diego safe.

He believes it could also help with recruiting.

“It would be a nice insurance policy to know we have a place available where kids can be happy and safe and taken care of in the right way,” said Schaeffer.

While the program is still in the works, Schaeffer says the SDPOA is planning to team with day care experts to provide child care while the union focuses on funding, which is expected to be sourced from both public and private money.