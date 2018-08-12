Police Make Arrests in SDSU Burglaries, Thefts

Three people were arrested Friday on suspicion of a series burglaries and thefts near San Diego State University, campus police announced this weekend.

The suspects were identified as Ronnie Denniston, Kyle Hagan, and Mari Rainey.

The burglaries and thefts happened last week around the 6200 block of Alvardo Court. It houses SDSU Research Foundation along with several other buildings.

“There's been a numerous vehicles have been broken into, tools have been taken, guess there has been officers down here quite a bit just the fact that they were ripping off tools and stealing vehicles," a man who works in the area who did not want to reveal his name told NBC 7.

San Diego Police Department said last week a burglary and a car theft happened this area. Neighbors told the man they’re upset about criminal activities in the area.

“They were upset they've tried to get their apartment to build a more secure area, a fence you know to park their work vehicles," the man said.

In response, police conducted a patrol of the area and identified a possible suspect vehicle — a white large panel truck.

On Friday, campus police spotted the truck and tried to stop it.

After a short pursuit, the officer took the suspects into custody at Brockbank Place and Falls Way. They are charged with burglary, auto theft, possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics.

Inside the car, police recovered power tools, pop-up tents, shoes and clothing. Now officers are also trying to figure out what happened to the stolen 2002 Silver Ford F350.