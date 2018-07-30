Deputies Look for Driver After Chase in Boulevard

A sheriff's deputy in the desert of San Diego County where people ride dirt bikes ATVs and go off-roading or camping.

Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who led deputies on a pursuit Monday and escaped capture.

The driver initially failed to yield to another vehicle on state Route 94, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies attempted to pull the driver of a Honda over at the intersection of SR-94 and Kumeyaay Road in Boulevard.

The driver refused to stop for deputies but a passenger did not wish to stay in the car and bailed out of the vehicle. After he got out of the car, he surrendered to deputies.

Deputies lost the vehicle and were still checking the area for the vehicle as of 1:12 p.m.



