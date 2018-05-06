Police Investigating Double Shooting in Mountain View

San Diego police are investigating a double shooting at Mountain View Park on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 500 block of 40th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and police say they are investigating the case as a possible homicide. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

A witness told NBC 7 a man came running toward him after hearing some gunshots, jumped into a car and drove off. It is unclear at this point if the man is a suspect in the case.

No other information was available.

