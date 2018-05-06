Police Investigating Double Shooting in Mountain View - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Investigating Double Shooting in Mountain View

Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and police say they are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    San Diego police are investigating a double shooting at Mountain View Park on Sunday afternoon.

    The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 500 block of 40th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and police say they are investigating the case as a possible homicide. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

    A witness told NBC 7 a man came running toward him after hearing some gunshots, jumped into a car and drove off. It is unclear at this point if the man is a suspect in the case.

    No other information was available.

