Police Investigate Report of Shooting in Linda Vista

San Diego police were investigating a report of a shooting in Linda Vista Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Linda Vista Road and Comstock Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was not clear if there were any injuries.

The 2400 block of Ulric Street is closed as SDPD conducts an investigation.

The location was near the Linda Vista Library and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. It was not clear if there were any evacuations.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.