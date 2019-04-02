Police Investigate Body Found at Base of Sunset Cliffs Stairs - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Investigate Body Found at Base of Sunset Cliffs Stairs

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    San Diego police were called to investigate a body found at the base of a popular Sunset Cliffs staircase Tuesday morning. 

    The body was discovered by lifeguards at the base of a staircase that leads from the intersection of Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard to the beachfront at about 6:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said. 

    After a few hours into their investigation, SDPD said the man appeared to have died from suicide.  

    If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

