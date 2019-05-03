A woman said a man broke into her Encanto home overnight Friday and attempted to assault her, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officers called to the home near Broadway and 63th Avenue east of Ecanto Elementary School at about 6 a.m. to investigate the report.

The 911 caller told police the woman ran to her neighbor's home for help after the man broke in. The woman was not injured, SDPD said.

Police believe the suspect may have fled the area. No suspect description was made available.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.