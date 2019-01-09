Police Find Bullet Holes in Car After Neighbors Report Hearing Gunfire

Police found a car riddled with bullet holes in Clairemont Wednesday after neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

San Diego police found bullet casings and the damaged car -- but no victims or suspects -- when they arrived at the scene near Caminito Aguilar and Mt. Aguilar Drive at 7 p.m.

Investigators say they believe gunfire was exchanged between two parties. It has not been determined of the shooting was gang or drug related.

No other information was available.

