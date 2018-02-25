Police Enforcing Parking Near Hillcrest Farmers Market

The farmers market gets about 10,000 people every Sunday, which can make parking difficult. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports.

San Diego’s most popular farmers market has a parking problem. The Hillcrest Farmers Market attracts around 10,000 people every Sunday, which creates congestion and some shoppers are parking illegally.

“One of our biggest problems is parking,” Hillcrest Farmers Market manager Mark Larson, told NBC 7. Some people are parking on a median near the market at Polk Avenue and Normal Street, which is designated for vendors. Neighbors say people have almost been hit by cars and the street backs up.

"I understand the neighbor's concerns,” Larson said. “In a perfect world maybe there'd be no cars here. So we're policing it. There's never been an accident here, not one."

In response to the complaints, this week the farmers market will implement the use of Vendor Vehicle placards. It also has a worker monitor the median for cars that don't belong to vendors.

"The police have advised us that they could and would cite and tow any customer parking without a Hillcrest Farmers Market vendor parking placard," Larson said.

Larson says there is ample, free customer parking available at a nearby school district and near the DMV.

The city released a statement saying parking on the median is a violation and officers will be on hand to work with event staff and assess the situation.



