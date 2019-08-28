L.A. Pursuit Suspect Jumps from Roof to Roof After Ditching Car

Pursuit Suspect Jumps from Roof to Roof While Running from Police

A police pursuit that featured an acrobatic roof-to-roof jump and a driver traveling on the wrong side of the street went though East Los Angeles and Downey before ending in Bell Gardens area Wednesday.

Newschopper4 Bravo with Gil Leyvas was over the chase around 5 p.m., as the driver in the car was driving on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoiding crashes.

It was not immediately clear why the pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, ignoring stop lights and driving in on the wrong side of the street.

Around 5:05 p.m., the vehicle moved into the Downey area.

Two people exited the vehicle around 5:10 p.m. in the Bell Gardens area, and the driver ended up acrobatically climbing onto a roof, before jumping from roof to roof and balancing on a wall.

Shortly after, the passenger in the pursuit vehicle joined up with the woman, and the two appeared to be discussing their next moves.

Around 5:15, the pair jumped down into a back yard and appeared to be hiding under a large tree.

A couple minutes later, authorities arrived, and the driver and passenger in the pursuit raised their hands and appeared to be surrendering. The passenger, a man in a black shirt, climbed over a wall and was taken into custody around 5:20 p.m.

A moment later, the woman wearing a white shirt also surrendered to law enforcement, and the pursuit ended around 5:20 p.m.

