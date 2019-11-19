A pursuit ended Tuesday when the driver of a two-door sedan came out of her car holding paperwork.

The woman was wearing a pink dress and heels when she came out of a silver Honda holding papers and walking toward police officers.

The pursuit started on a call of a vehicle versus CHP patrol unit. The driver fled and the chase started.

At one point, a Black SUV was spotted maneuvering in front of the vehicle being pursued by CHP. That vehicle may have also been pulled over for its actions but its involvement in the chase was unclear.

The chase wound along freeways at 80 mph to the Baldwin Park area. The car exited the freeway into West Covina city limits, at which point police took over the pursuit from CHP.

The vehicle came to a stop in a neighborhood south of Interstate 10 and the woman exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.