You are watching a live stream from the Los Angeles area.

Sparks flew Friday night as an SUV rode on rims in a chase with police on a freeway in Menifee.

The SUV was fishtailing as its rims ground down. Police circled the SUV, but couldn't stop it right away.

Eventually the driver bailed out of the SUV and hid in a neighborhood.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.