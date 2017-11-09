Police Chase in Mission Bay Ends in Orange County - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Chase in Mission Bay Ends in Orange County

By NBC 7 Staff

    Two people are in custody following a police chase that started in Mission Bay and ended in Orange County early Thursday. 

    San Diego Police said a RV was being hooked up to a tow truck in a parking lot Mission Bay, when two people inside the RV drove off about 4 a.m.

    They led police on a high speed chase on Interstate 5 into San Clemente. 

    Police arrested two people. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

