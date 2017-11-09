Police Chase in Mission Bay Ends in Orange County

Two people are in custody following a police chase that started in Mission Bay and ended in Orange County early Thursday.

San Diego Police said a RV was being hooked up to a tow truck in a parking lot Mission Bay, when two people inside the RV drove off about 4 a.m.

They led police on a high speed chase on Interstate 5 into San Clemente.

Police arrested two people.

No other information was available.

