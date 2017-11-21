Police Chase Ends In Crash In Mira Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Police Chase Ends In Crash In Mira Mesa

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Chase Ends In Crash In Mira Mesa

    A woman is in custody after police said she led them on a chase that ended in a crash in Mira Mesa early Tuesday. 

    According to San Diego Police, officers tried to pull over the woman for a traffic violation, at Camina Ruiz and Capriorn Way, just before 1 a.m.

    Police said the woman sped off and crashed into a truck a half a mile away, at Avenida Del Gato.

    Officers arrested the woman, and are looking for a passenger in the car who fled.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices