Police Chase Ends In Crash In Mira Mesa

A woman is in custody after police said she led them on a chase that ended in a crash in Mira Mesa early Tuesday.

According to San Diego Police, officers tried to pull over the woman for a traffic violation, at Camina Ruiz and Capriorn Way, just before 1 a.m.

Police said the woman sped off and crashed into a truck a half a mile away, at Avenida Del Gato.

Officers arrested the woman, and are looking for a passenger in the car who fled.

No other information was available.

