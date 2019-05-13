Police Chase Driver From City Heights Onto Southbound I-15 - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Police Chase Driver From City Heights Onto Southbound I-15

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Art of the Getaway

    Police are in pursuit of a driver on southbound Interstate 15 who is wanted for violating a temporary restraining order. 

    The chase started in City Heights near the intersection of Home and Fairmont avenues and proceeded onto the freeway at about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Polcie Department.

    Both SDPD and California Highway Patrol were involved. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices