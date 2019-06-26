Officer Hurt After Patrol Car Crashes Into Barrio Logan Store, SDPD Confirms

A police officer was seriously hurt when a patrol car crashed into a building in Barrio Logan Wednesday, police said.

It was not clear what caused the San Diego Community College police patrol vehicle to crash into a liquor store near the intersection National Avenue & Cesar E. Chavez Parkway at about 9:10 a.m.

The officer sustained serious injuries to the leg, San Diego Police Department Officer Billy Hernandez confirmed. The officer's condition was not known.

At the scene, an SUV patrol vehicle could be seen crashed through the glass of Ponderosa Deli Market.

The store's owner, Wade Battikah, told was injured but it could have been worse if he wasn't in the rear of the market.

"Everything just pushed against me and it was just my leg and my back, but I’m OK," he said. "Thank God I was in that corner because everything came in."

Battikah, who has owned the store since 1984, said he would get his injuries checked but he was able to walk and felt OK.

Emily Tamayo saw the aftermath of the crash. She said a second person was on the ground with injuries to his leg.

The call initially came in as a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, Hernandez said, but SDPD did not confirm anyone else was injured.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.