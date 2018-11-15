Mother Suspected of Driving Drunk in Crash That Injured 3 Children

A mother has been arrested for felony DUI and other charges days after causing a crash that injured three of her children, including an infant who was unrestrained.

Police say Mayra Alejandra Gonzalez, 29, was driving her Chevy Suburban under the influence of alcohol Monday morning when she drove into oncoming traffic on Camino Del Norte and hit a Jeep Liberty head-on.

Gonzalez' 9-month-old baby, who was being held by her 8-year-old sister at the time of the crash, suffered life-threatening injuries. CHP investigators said the force from the crash threw the infant into the windshield.

When San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. witnesses had already pulled the baby from the crash but the child was not responsive.

Several Children Injured in Rancho Bernardo Wrong-Way Crash

Three children and two adults have been transported to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Camino Del Norte. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

The 8-year-old and Gonzalez' 2-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries, and all three children were transported to area hospitals. Their current condition is not available.

Gonzalez was transported to Palomar Hospital where she was placed under arrest Thursday for felony DUI, felony child endangerment and driving on the wrong side of the road. She is still receiving treatment at the hospital, SDPD said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 57-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unavailable.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.