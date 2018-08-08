Police Activity in Southcrest, 1 Transported in Ambulance - NBC 7 San Diego
Mandatory Evacs in Holy Fire
Police Activity in Southcrest, 1 Transported in Ambulance

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Multiple police and emergency personnel responded to the area of National Avenue and South 40th Street in Southcrest where one person was taken away in an ambulance.

    Police have yet to confirm what prompted the police activity and have not provided any details about the patient.

    A stretch of 40th Street on both sides of National Avenue was blocked by police.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

