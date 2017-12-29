Police evacuated a San Diego transit center and surrounding areas Thursday night to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the latest. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

Police evacuated a San Diego transit center and surrounding areas for nearly four hours Thursday night to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. after an MTS K-9 alerted employees to a trashcan at the Old Town Transit Center, SDPD said.

The Old Town Transit Center services the Metropolitan Transit Service (MTS) Green Line, the North County Transit District's (NCTD) Coaster and Amtrak.

Trolley service, bus lines and a nearby parking lot were evacuated so that police could investigate a "bomb incident." Nearby Taylor and Congress streets were also shut down.

Just before 11 p.m., an SDPD bomb squad could be seen entering the transit center. About an hour later, police began removing police tape and people were allowed to re-enter the center.

Trolley Service resumed shortly after.

An SDPD officer told NBC 7 the incident appeared to be a "false alarm."

The investigation halted transportation service, just as the 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium was ending. MTS' Green Line connects SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley to Old Town and on to downtown San Diego.

MTS tweeted just after 9 p.m. that fans leaving the game should expect delays. Passengers were bussed around the closure.

“Green Line/Holiday Bowl riders from SDCCU Stadium heading toward downtown - Bus bridge between Morena/Linda Vista and Washington Stns due to police activity at Old Town,” the tweet read.

NCTD said passengers on northbound Pacific Surfliner A595 northbound would also experience delays.

Passengers who parked in the trolley center's parking garage were not allowed to access their vehicles. MTS said that anyone who left their vehicle overnight would not be ticketed.

No other information was available.

