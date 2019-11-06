Police Activity Shuts Down Part of I-5 in Bay Park

A SigAlert has been issued for northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Mission Bay area due to police activity.

At least two lanes were shut down at Clairemont Drive as police responded to the scene at about 6:50 a.m.

There was no word when lanes would reopen but the closure was expected to cause major traffic delays during the morning commute.

NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews said it was taking more than an hour to go about six miles on the highway.

