Police Activity Shuts Down Part of I-5 in Bay Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    A SigAlert has been issued for northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Mission Bay area due to police activity. 

    At least two lanes were shut down at Clairemont Drive as police responded to the scene at about 6:50 a.m. 

    There was no word when lanes would reopen but the closure was expected to cause major traffic delays during the morning commute. 

    NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews said it was taking more than an hour to go about six miles on the highway. 

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

