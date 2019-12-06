Police Activity Shuts Down I-805 Ramp in Mission Valley

San Diego police said a standoff was underway on the ramp following a brief pursuit. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Police activity has shut down a freeway interchange in Mission Valley.

The southbound connector ramp from Interstate-805 to I-8 in both directions was shut down at about 5:40 a.m.

San Diego police said a standoff was underway on the ramp following a brief pursuit.

All lanes of southbound I-805 were briefly shut down to traffic before police cordoned off just the transition ramp.

The incident lasted more than an hour during the morning commute. CalTrans said traffic was stop-and-go in southbound lanes. Northbound lanes remained open but were also slow.

No other information was available.

