Police Activity Prompts Brief Lockdown at Webster Elementary School

Police activity in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood prompted a brief lockdown at a nearby elementary school before a suspect was taken into custody, the San Diego Unified School District said.

The San Diego Police Department said officers were trying to make contact with an armed suspect reportedly threatening to harm himself at 1635 E. 49th Street at around 4 p.m.

The SDUSD said Webster Elementary School was placed on lockdown after students were dismissed. It was unknown how many students and staff were still on campus when the lockdown was put in place.

At around 4:30 p.m., SDPD confirmed the incident ended peacefully and the suspect was taken into custody.

Webster Elementary is located at 4801 Elm Street, about two blocks northeast of the scene.

No other information was available.

