Police Activity in La Mesa

Officers swarmed a neighborhood in La Mesa Thursday morning as the police department warned the public to avoid the area.

The La Mesa Police Department reported police activity in the 7900 block of Rainey Street at around 9:35 a.m. The neighborhood is east of the Lake Murray Reservoir and Cowles Mountain Boulevard.

At least a half-dozen police vehicles lined the street; officers cordoned a chunk of the roadway, as well as a home and driveway where two pickup trucks were parked.

La Mesa resident Jesse Gonzales told NBC 7 he woke up to find police officers all over his street as he tried to leave for work. He said the street had been quiet all morning and he hadn't heard anything prior to seeing the police.

Gonzalez said two people -- a father and his adult son -- live at the home where officers appeared to be focusing their attention.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.