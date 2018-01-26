State Route 78 Reopens to Traffic After Police Activity

A police incident that closed eastbound State Route 78 at Nordahl Road for hours Friday was resolved before 10 a.m.

The incident began at 6:30 a.m. along the east-west route just west of Interstate 15.

"It's horrendous," said Kayla Turley who said it took an hour to move five miles.

She was trying to catch a flight to New York that was scheduled to depart at 9 a.m.

Law enforcement officials blocked the eastbound lanes, creating a line of gridlock that traveled five miles to the east of the closure.

California Highway Patrol officers were moving cars off the freeway onto Nordahl Road.

Another driver who identified himself as Tim was on his way to work when he pulled over and began to pray for the man who was involved in the police activity.

"I think that we all need to stay in touch with that within ourselves - our humanity," he explained.

Just before 10 a.m., law enforcement officials said the incident had been resolved and the freeway was reopened to traffic.