NBC 7's May Tjoa reports on a recycling center in Point Loma that has nearby business owners and residents complaining. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Point Loma neighbors are fed up with the problems they say a recycling center is creating in their community.

The center opened in July 2014 and is located in the parking lot of Stumps Family Marketplace on Voltaire Street. Neighbors say it's not the center itself, but some of the people who use it that's ruining their community.

"The clientele that seem to use it the most respect the neighborhood the least," said Dirk Stumps, whose family has owned Stumps Family Marketplace for decades. The grocery store is situated close to schools and a library, and a condominium complex is across the street.

"I would say this destroyed this neighborhood to a large extent. It's brought the quality of living way down," Stumps said. "They're sleeping under bushes, in front of people's houses. They're scaring kids. They're scaring old people. They're stealing in here. They're fighting out there."

Business owners in the community said activity near the recycling center is also hurting their bottom line.

Robin Ross opened Cupcakes Squared next door to Stumps about 10 years ago and said the number of walk-in customers to her bakery has decreased by 25 to 30 percent since the recycling center opened.

"Due to the change, I'm restructuring what I'm focusing on," Ross said. "Now I'm going into wholesaling — baking for other restaurants and other caterers. With a business like this, you want to keep the ovens going and keep production happening."

Point Loma resident Margaret Marie Virissimo is circulating a petition to call attention to the issue.

"We want it relocated to an industrial safe space, away from our schools, away from our community kids, our residents," Virissimo said. "We want our community safe and clean."

Cal Recycle, a state agency, told NBC 7 it does not control where a recycling center is located but does regulate the centers, which are privately-owned businesses.

Breaking Deputy Crashes During East County Pursuit

A spokesperson with Cal Recycle said a recycling center must be located within a half-mile of a business that sells CRV (California Redemption Value) containers, with gross annual sales of at least $2 million otherwise, that business will be fined $100 a day.

A spokesperson for State Assemblymember Todd Gloria told NBC 7 the assemblymember is actively working with Cal Recycle on how to relocate the recycling center to a nearby location, while also following state guidelines.

Gloria is holding a community coffee event Saturday on Feb. 17. Members of the community who would like to voice their concerns can attend the event scheduled at the Point Loma Assembly on Talbot Street from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.