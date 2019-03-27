Point Loma Advances to Division II Final Four - NBC 7 San Diego
Point Loma Advances to Division II Final Four

Point Loma continues its historic run with a spot in the national semifinals.

By Darnay Tripp

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    PLNU Athletics

    The Sea Lions aren't coming home just yet.

    Point Loma beat Queens 87-74 Wednesday in Evansville, Indiana to earn a spot in the Division II Final Four. The win continues the program's historic run. Since becoming postseason eligible in the 2014-2015 season, the team had never even made it to a Regional Final until this year.

    Daulton Hommes and Preston Beverly each put up 22 points in the win.

    Next up for the Sea Lions is seven-seed Southern Indiana, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Three lower-seeded teams won in the opening round of the Elite Eight, with No. 6 Point Loma taking care of the No. 3 Royals.

    If Point Loma extends its win streak to 11 games Thursday, they'll play for the Division II National Championship on Saturday.

      

