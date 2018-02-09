Players Stuff Stat Sheet at Unified Basketball Game

Some of the action at Friday's Unified Basketball game between Otay Ranch and Olympian. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

There wasn't an empty seat in the gym Friday when the Otay Ranch Mustangs and Olympian Eagles tipped off in the Sweetwater Union High School District's annual Unified Basketball showcase.

The Battle of the O's, as the game came to be known, offered hoops fans their fill of jaw-dropping highlights, but in the end, it was the show of sportsmanship that made the headlines.

The game gives special needs students and students with disabilities a chance to lace 'em up and play on the big stage in front of their student body peers.

And although the teams from Olympian and Otay Ranch wore different color jerseys, you wouldn't be able to tell by the roars from either side of the bleachers that came with every bucket.

“This gives them a platform to, for lack of a better word, show off, to be who they are and really be a part of campus culture," Regional Director for Special Olympics Southern California, Brian Richter said. "Often times they aren’t included in things, so this is a place for them to be included.”

Sweetwater Union High School District started the hardwood classic back in 2016 with the help of Unified Sports and the Special Olympics.

Every year the district hosts basketball and football games, soccer matches, and even CrossFit events at elementary, middle and high schools in the region.

The games focus on whole-school engagement, giving special needs and non-special needs students an arena to form bonds and develop respectful, friendly relationships.



