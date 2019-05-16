Morgan Hallett as Jerrie Cobb, Mary Beth Fisher as Jackie Cochran, and Matthew Boston as Dr. Randy Lovelace in They Promised Her the Moon, running April 6 – May 12, 2019 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.

A new play about the life of late pilot Jerrie Cobb – America’s first-ever female astronaut candidate – will go on a free mini-tour across San Diego County, the Old Globe announced this week.

"They Promised Her The Moon," which wrapped up an extended run this month at The Old Globe, will tour from May 16 to May 19 with free public performances across the county.

The play written by Laurel Ollstein, tells the true story of Cobb’s life and career.

In 1961, Cobb became the first woman to pass astronaut testing, outperforming many male candidates. The pilot was one of the Mercury 13, a group of 13 women who passed the strenuous physical testing to become astronauts.

However, the Mercury 13 never went to space; NASA had already appointed its Mercury 7 astronauts, all men, despite the women's qualifications.

"One of the most remarkable things about her story is that no one knows her story," said actress Morgan Hallett, who portrays Cobb in the piece.

If you want to catch the play, here's where you will be able to see it for free:

Saturday, May 18 : Sweetwater High School (Gail Mitchell Dance Studio located on E. 30th St.) 2900 Highland Ave. National City, CA 91950. Free community lunch at 12 p.m. and performance at 12:45 p.m.

: Sweetwater High School (Gail Mitchell Dance Studio located on E. 30th St.) 2900 Highland Ave. National City, CA 91950. Free community lunch at 12 p.m. and performance at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, May 19: Oceanside Public Library (Civic Center Community Rooms, 330 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, 92054) on Sunday, May 19. Free Community Lunch at 12:00 p.m. and performance at 12:45 p.m.

You will need to reserve tickets in advance. Reserve you tickets for the public performances of "They Promised Her The Moon" by clicking here.

The play will also play performances at Father Joe's Villages and Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility; those performances are not open to the public.