Two people survived a small plane crash near the Ramona Airport Saturday morning.

A small plane crashed near the Ramona Airport in San Diego County Saturday morning after the pilot reported losing power to the aircraft, officials confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the aircraft went down just after 7:50 a.m. in a field off Rangeland and Highland roads, about 200 feet off the roadway, just west of the airport.

Two people survived the plane crash near the Ramona Airport Saturday morning.

Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Cal Fire officials said flames engulfed the plane following the crash. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire on the plane; the flames did not spread to surrounding brush in the field.

Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol confirmed two people inside the plane escaped the crash uninjured.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Allen Kenitzer told NBC 7 the aircraft was a Vans RV-7A. He said the pilot reported the plane lost power shortly after departing from the airport.

The aircraft sustained substantial damage, Kenitzer said. The crash will be further investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Ramona Airport is located along Montecito Road, about two miles west of Ramona’s central business district.