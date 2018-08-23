Downed Plane Discovered in Descanso During Search for Missing Aircraft - NBC 7 San Diego
Downed Plane Discovered in Descanso During Search for Missing Aircraft

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    A plane discovered Thursday in a rugged part of Descanso may be a plane that never landed at Gillespie Field, authorities said.

    A search and rescue team will attempt to reach the downed plane, near Tule Springs and Conejos Valley Road east of the El Capitan Reservoir, at daylight, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said. 

    SDSO said they have not been able to determine if the plane is the Champion CH7B that was reported missing when it didn't land at Gillespie Field on Wednesday.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

