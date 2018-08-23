A plane discovered Thursday in a rugged part of Descanso may be a plane that never landed at Gillespie Field, authorities said.

A search and rescue team will attempt to reach the downed plane, near Tule Springs and Conejos Valley Road east of the El Capitan Reservoir, at daylight, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

SDSO said they have not been able to determine if the plane is the Champion CH7B that was reported missing when it didn't land at Gillespie Field on Wednesday.

No other information was available.

