Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Clairemont Mesa home Saturday evening.

The plane crashed into the backyard of a home near Interstate 805 and Balboa Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The home quickly became engulfed in flames, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two people were found dead at the scene. It was not clear if the person was in the plane or the home at the time of the crash.

No other information was available.

