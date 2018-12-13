Pitbull Cements Legacy at SD Theater

Talk about making an entrance: The grand opening of the new Theatre Box in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter might've already been cause for celebration among downtown residents -- but now it's an even bigger deal. Grammy Award-winning international music superstar Pitbull will be honored in person at the theater's inaugural "Hand and Footprint Ceremony" on Friday, Dec. 14.

Following in the longstanding imprint-cementing tradition of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre (a partner in the venue's recent renovation), the 73,000-square-foot luxury theater, dining and entertainment complex will host "Mr. Worldwide" himself in honor of the chart-topping star's illustrious career.

Following Pitbull's imprint ceremony, the new theater (located at 701 Fifth Ave.) will roll out the red carpet for a star-studded arrival event and host a special DJ set at 10 p.m. by San Diego-native actor/comedian/musician Nick Cannon, who will also see his namesake Wild'n Out Sports Bar & Arcade unveiled in the complex.

Pitbull's prints will be the start of a new display at Theatre Box, conceived as a spinoff of sorts of the Hollywood Walk of Fame right here in San Diego. The complex includes an eight-screen movie theater boasting seat-side food and drink service, a sports bar "with the biggest television screens in San Diego," a Sugar Factory American Brasserie and Chocolate Lounge, rooftop bar, and more. For even further details on Theatre Box, check out this NBC 7 preview.

LIVE: Pitbull

For more information on grand opening reservations and Pitbull's cement imprint ceremony, head to theatrebox.com.