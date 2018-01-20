4 Pitbulls Attack Chihuahuas in Lomita, 5 Killed: County

Five of the chihuahuas died and two are missing.

Four pit bulls were euthanized Saturday after they escaped a yard in Lomita and attacked seven chihuahuas, killing five.

The pit bulls escaped a yard in the 7700 block of Jamacha Road sometime before 10:45 a.m. and crossed into their neighbor's property, where the attack occurred, San Diego County Department of Animal Services (SDDAC) Director Dan DeSousa said.

Five chihuahuas were killed. Two puppies could not be found.

SDDAC took the four pit bulls belonging to 37-year-old Juan Jimenez into custody and transported them to a shelter in Bonita where they were euthanized, DeSousa said. The pit bulls ranged in age from 11 months to 6 years.

The neighbor pressed charges against Jimenez, DeSousa said. He faces eight counts when he appears in court -- four for the dogs being at large and four for the attack.

County records show that one of the dogs euthanized Saturday was had been impounded before for an attack on a San Diego County sheriff's deputy in 2013, DeSousa said. A second dog was also impounded. Both were reclaimed by Jimenez.

Animal Services Lt. Loren Bunnell said at the scene the owner of the pit bulls was "remorseful" was fully cooperating with authorities.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and details may change as information is released.