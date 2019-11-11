Pit Bull Attack on Man and Dog in Pacific Beach

Two pit bulls attacked a man and his dog in Pacific Beach while they were out and about Monday.

Jonathan Torres told San Diego police that he was with his labrador when two pit bulls attacked him and his dog. The pit bulls were taken back to their yard, San Diego police said.

Torres’ dog was in bad shape with a large gash on her neck, he said, and claimed the pit bulls have been a problem for the neighborhood in the past. Torres also suffered bites to his head and arms, he added.

“Due to property history, the two American Pit Bull Terriers will be impounded for bite quarantine and the owner will be cited,” the San Diego Humane Society said.

San Diego police initially responded to a resident’s call about screaming and dog sounds in a back alley around Lamonte St. and Grand Avenue.

Torres declined ambulance transport and instead took himself and his dog to a hospital. Torres said he planned on getting a rabies shot and was not sure his dog would survive.

San Diego Humane Society said two past reports have been made concerning the dogs who live on the 1800 block of Grand Avenue. All three calls were made by residents at the same address on Hornblend Street.

Those past reports, one in 2018 and one in Aug. 2019, indicate the two American Pit Bull Terriers are named “Pluto” and “Gypsy.” In both instances, the report said one dog broke out of the yard and bit a victim, but the victim did not send proof of a bite. In the August incident, the dog went through a 10-day bite quarantine.

The owner of the pit bulls previously passed a property inspection. Both dogs were licensed, the humane society said, as San Diego County requires all dogs to be vaccinated against rabies and to obtain a license confirming that information.

Three dogs now live at the residence on Grand Avenue, one Husky and the two American Pit Bull Terriers, according to the humane society.