Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria is expanding to Carlsbad later this month.

A modern Peruvian restaurant is bringing its flare – and lomo saltado, ceviches and empanadas – to San Diego’s North County, opening a second location in Carlsbad later this month.

Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria debuted about four months ago at Liberty Station. By mid-December, the restaurant will expand to Carlsbad, setting up shop at 5970 Avenida Encinas. The new North County spot will introduce a lunch menu that features sandwiches, salads and vegetarian options.

It’ll also boast Peruvian favorites from the Liberty Station location including Lomo Saltado (traditional beef tenderloin stir fry with red onion, rustic potato, cilantro, and garlic soy sauce), Aji de Gallina (spicy Peruvian pulled chicken with choclo garlic rice, sweet potato and huancaina sauce) and Pollo a la Brasa (rotisserie chicken marinated in a Peruvian spice mix, served with mesa sauce, chimichurri and aji amarillo mustard).

The bar menu, as restaurant's name suggests, offers a large selection of cocktails mixed with Pisco, a traditional distilled brandy from Peru and other Latin American countries. South American wines and beers are available too.

Pisco is helmed by Lima-born international chef Emmanuel Piqueras and San Diego-based restaurateur Sami Ladeki, of Sammy’s Wood Fired Pizza locations in California and Nevada. The new Pisco in Carlsbad will take over a 4,500-square-foot space that had housed one of Ladeki’s Sammy’s eateries for the past 20 years. The space has been undergoing a design overhaul so it can soon debut as Pisco.