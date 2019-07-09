Woman Stabbed in Fight Near Oceanside Pier

A woman was stabbed during a fight near the Oceanside Pier. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A woman was stabbed overnight while trying to break up a fight near the Oceanside Pier, police confirmed.

Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Lonny Harper said officers received reports of a fight among a group of people just after 12:30 a.m. at Pier View Way and Tremont Street. The area is near several restaurants, just a few blocks away from the Oceanside Pier.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. The stabbing suspect had fled.

Harper said officers quickly set up a perimeter around the scene and began searching for the suspect. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department assisted by launching its ASTREA helicopter over the area.

Soon, police found the suspect about two blocks away from the scene and arrested him, Harper said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. As of early Tuesday morning, there was no update on her condition.

No one else was hurt in the fight. The incident is under investigation.