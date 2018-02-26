A pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk and collided with tables full of customers outside a University City coffee shop Monday.

San Diego police confirmed the truck hit several parked cars and some pedestrians in front of Starbucks on Governor Drive just before 8:30 a.m.

Lucas Workman was just about to get out of his car to get some coffee when he heard the sound of tires squealing.

“I saw some tables fly up in my rearview mirror and a silver/gold pickup truck came screeching by my car and came to rest right in front of me,” Workman said.

He said some pedestrians were sitting in the outside patio area having coffee when the pickup truck drove through the tables in the direction of a large U.

Workman didn't see anyone injured because he said many of those people sitting outside moved out of the way.

“A lot of scared people,” he said.

However, San Diego police said one woman suffered minor cuts and some complaints of pain.

Workman said this is the second time this has happened in five days. He said there was red tape up outside the coffee house from the previous incident.