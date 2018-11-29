 Photos: San Diego First Major Fall Storm - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Photos: San Diego First Major Fall Storm

By Monica Garske

4 PHOTOS

27 minutes ago

Published 27 minutes ago
San Diego saw its first major storm of the fall season Thursday, with lighter rain expected to linger into Friday and Saturday. Here's a look at rain around the county.
More Photo Galleries
Photos: Trumps Light National Christmas Tree
Photos: Rockefeller Center's Tree Lighting Ceremony
Connect With Us
AdChoices